Re: “Nursing homes in Washington state struggled with adequate staffing for years. Then coronavirus struck.” [Sept. 27, Times Watchdog]:

The assistant secretary for long-term care is quoted as saying, “I don’t think we know exactly what the right staffing ratios are” for nursing homes. Seriously, we don’t know?

Nursing homes are not a new industry. If “we don’t know” it’s because we don’t care what staffing level provides the best care for elderly and disabled citizens. If that statement is true, shame on us.

Lax regulations and profiteering mean that a vulnerable population is at an elevated risk for disease and neglect, as the mortality rates from COVID-19 make clear.

Robert Roseth, Seattle