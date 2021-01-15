I am a recently retired registered nurse. It seems to me extremely shortsighted that, to the best of my knowledge, there is no concerted push on the part of any public health agency to vaccinate professionals like me so we can help with the massive task of getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of more people.

We are an army of experienced, willing health care providers just waiting to be asked. But we can’t put our own lives at risk to do such service (and are, by definition, in an age demographic more likely to die from the virus). Public health officials: get us vaccinated and put us to work!

Reid Branson, RN, BSN, Seattle