As much as it saddens me that I won’t get to have a normal Thanksgiving with any of my immediate family members on this wonderful upcoming holiday, I am trying my best to be thankful and grateful for my health and 10 negative COVID-19 tests out of 10. Also, I’m thankful and grateful that nobody I know has passed away from this terrible virus during this unprecedented pandemic.
With that being said, I will be working Thanksgiving night at the skilled nursing facility where I’m employed. I had to remember how somber and solemn it is going to be for the residents at nursing homes like mine and every other one. I get to go home after my shift, and these residents are experiencing being quarantined with no visits from family available to them. It breaks my heart, so I do whatever I can to get to know and say “Hi” and talk to as many residents as I can.
The least I can do, and maybe this will help put it into perspective that the majority of us don’t have it nearly as bad as we think.
Jeff Swanson, Everett
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.