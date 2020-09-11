Re: “U.S. says it won’t join global effort to find COVID-19 vaccine” [Sept. 1, Health]:

The current administration has continually sought to alienate the U.S. from the rest of the world, and the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be no different. We are living in an increasingly globalized world, a quality which has both positives and negatives. The current pandemic is a primary example. Increased international travel played a role in the spread. On the counter, it provides the ability for collaboration in the mission to find solutions, in this case a vaccine. As the cliché says, “Two minds are better than one.”

The article discusses the collaboration taking place by means of pooling resources. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of this collaborative global effort hurts both the U.S. and the greater global community. As a nation with both a great amount of power politically and financially, we have a responsibility to those nations that do not.

This is why I constantly urge my representatives to protect the International Affairs Budget and advocate for a COVID-19 global response supplement, and I encourage my postmillennial peers to do the same.

Annie Baur, Seattle