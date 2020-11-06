We write to express grave concerns regarding the termination of Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz. Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) Administrator Amelia Clark failed to provide sufficient evidence for the necessity of his termination at a Spokane Board of Health (BOH) meeting this past Thursday, but the BOH voted for his termination regardless of this.

Clark claims that Lutz’s job performance was at issue. As we have worked closely with Lutz and are involved in the Eastern Washington Region’s COVID-19 response, we can say confidently that Clark is wrong. Lutz has shepherded our community through a pandemic with nonpartisan, data-driven policies communicated with transparency and compassion. He is well-respected among SRHD employees and the health care community. His termination will likely result in unnecessary suffering and deaths.

We ask that the Washington State Department of Health and the Washington State Attorney General’s Office investigate this matter, including, but not limited to, determining whether any employment violations have occurred.

Maria Howard, Ph.D.; Pamela Kohlmeier, M.D., J.D.; Kari Nixon, Ph.D., MA, Spokane