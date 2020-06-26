American deaths to COVID-19 have far exceeded the casualties of the Korean and Vietnam wars combined. If we are at war with this pandemic, then clearly the white flag is up. We are in complete surrender.

It appears we never had the ammunition nor the will to win. Our response has been disgusting, characterized by arrogance and congratulatory backslapping for a job well done. And the world is asking the question, “What happened to America?”

Dave Humphrey, Bellevue