As a primary care doctor, I am deeply ashamed of our societal failure to practice the bare minimum standards of public health during this pandemic. I am unable to test my patients for COVID-19 with any type of meaningful return time on the tests (which should be less than two days and ideally same day). How can we possibly practice ethical and cautious medical care when the results take up to 10 days?

Meanwhile, our professional sports teams are returning to play by implementing, among other measures, frequent virus testing with fast turnaround of results. The White House famously tests the president and those in his orbit very frequently, including those attending his rallies (which directly contradict the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines).

I hope we consider these policy decisions that our elected officials make as we fill out our ballots over the next several days.

Lisa Oswald, M.D., Seattle