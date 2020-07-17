Re: “Trump threatens to pull tax exemption for schools, colleges” [July 10, Education]:

President Donald Trump exhorts every public school to reopen this fall or face withholding of funds. Education Secretary Betsy Devos, champion of private, parochial and charter schools, echoes Trump’s efforts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has specified guidelines for the schools. Trump calls them too onerous, too political, too time consuming and promises his own simpler guidelines.

Trump’s simplified business guidelines for reopening failed, yielding increased virus cases and deaths across the U.S. He’s totally failed to address this pandemic. Now he wants to foist his failed efforts on the schools, hoping to improve the economy and his reelection bid.

Lacking health and safety guidelines, look your child in the eyes, whatever their age, and answer the question Trump has asked about unproven drug treatments for coronavirus: “What have you got to lose?”

David Kerchner, Kirkland