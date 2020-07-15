We, the people, have been told a safer environment to avoid the COVID-19 virus is outside, where ventilation is better. Already, during the pandemic, large-capacity makeshift hospitals have been quickly constructed around the U.S.A.

Why not construct similar tent structures with no walls for school rooms and move classes outside? Everyone would still wear masks and be spaced apart. In colder climes, the K-12 school year might be altered from September through May to March through November. December through February would become school vacation time.

Richard Hahn, Sequim