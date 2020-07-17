I am amazed that many Republicans and some others have politicized the wearing of masks, claiming their right to deny wearing a mask because it “looks weak” is most important. This has correlated with a huge national spike in cases, no matter how anyone manipulates the numbers.

The situation illustrates a lack of ability to govern amid this health crisis and, ipso facto, the huge drop in poll numbers, especially for President Donald Trump. If I were Joe Biden’s campaign manager, I would tell him to keep his mask on and stay in the basement. The best thing he has going for his election campaign is doing little to nothing. The deniers have it covered.

Chuck Bernasconi, Mukilteo