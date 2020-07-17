Re: “In an ICU at a Yakima hospital, a nurse’s grim final duty with COVID-19 victims” [July 5, Northwest]:

Critical-care nurse Jennylyn Pace is among the many who are working day in and day out to care for the often critically ill patients suffering from COVID-19. My heart broke for Pace, as it does for my two daughters. One is a nurse at Swedish on an isolation ward, with a patient population 100% COVID or COVID rule out. The other is an EMT in the ER at University of Texas at San Antonio. The stories of their patients will haunt me for the rest of my life. They’re heartbreaking — young people dying because of coronavirus or potential coronavirus exposures.

Pace and many other young medical professionals are willing to risk their own health to give comfort and care to gravely ill patients. They should all be commended. Their actions are selfless.

My hope and prayer is they’ll remain healthy despite the irresponsible actions of those willing to spread disease and devastation because they feel they have a constitutional right to do without protective measures.

It’s a small price to pay to potentially save a life — always wear a mask in public, and don’t forget to wash your hands.

Liz Krzyminski, Lake Forest Park