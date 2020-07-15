Between 1970 and 1972, I was fortunate enough to be a Fellow at the National Institutes of Health. A friend of mine from medical school who became a world famous immuno-biologist was there too, and I was doing some minor collaboration with him in his lab. So was Tony Fauci. We all knew 50 years ago that Tony was destined for greatness in medicine because he was brilliant, absolutely honest, kind and very innovative. He remains all of those things.

To suppose that a person of very modest intelligence who is not a scientist should direct our response to the COVID-19 pandemic is like asking President Donald Trump’s hairdresser to take out your brain tumor while he’s at it.

Richard Rapport, M.D., Seattle