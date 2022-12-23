Loneliness has never been a bigger problem for America’s older adults.

In my job as a clinical psychologist and researcher, I’ve been pursuing new approaches to manage and prevent depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions among older adults. These have always been significant problems, but the COVID-19 pandemic has shortened the lives of more than 800,000 people in this demographic and led to the isolation of millions more.

Around the world, most older adults live with a circle of relatives. But that’s not usually the case in the United States, where aging baby boomers comprise 24% and nearly three in 10 adults over 60 live alone, a recent Pew Research Study shows.

The novel coronavirus also has severely affected older adults: People 65 and over have accounted for 75% of all U.S. deaths attributed to the virus.

These changes have happened so fast that many older adults are just now discovering how the past three years have changed their lives.

“Some of us were talking about how hard the pandemic has been and how isolated we felt,” said one of the many older adults our research team has interviewed. “(We talked) about how there was nothing going on, and depression, and I thought, ‘It sounds like me.’ ” Another said: “I do everything alone, and it is hard and it’s rough and it’s frustrating and it’s scary more than anything else.”

Living alone, far from family or in seemingly well-populated assisted-living homes, older adults might not realize the toll of loneliness and loss until the negative effects are well entrenched.

“I don’t mind being alone,” an older respondent said. “I love being with people, and I really love to engage with people, but I also love being by myself. So I wasn’t aware of how alone I was, maybe, and what it does to you when you’re isolated.”

Isolation becomes more common as adult children move away, spouses die and social networks narrow. Its negative impacts are many: Loneliness can reduce life span through increased depression and decreased activity. Even mild depression can meaningfully affect physical and mental health. Making matters worse, the mental health needs of older adults frequently are not met with appropriate care. Undiagnosed and untreated depression is the norm.

At the UW School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, we’ve been exploring two programs that might help address this gap in care.

We’re currently testing the effectiveness of the “Do More, Feel Better” intervention at Seattle, New York and Tampa senior centers that serve community-dwelling older adults. The program trains supervised lay health volunteers to help older adults with depression gradually increase activities that are meaningful, rewarding and feasible.

Another program, “Stay Connected,” was developed specifically to meet COVID-related challenges, but has broader applications for people whose isolation stems from medical issues or dwindling social networks. “Stay Connected” also is designed to be implemented by lay volunteers or bachelor’s degree-level staff.

Early studies funded by the National Institute of Mental Health showed that the program is feasible, acceptable and seems to be effective in reducing distress. Larger studies are on the horizon, and we hope mental health professionals and staff of community-based aging care organizations will find value in expanding the workforce with these programs.

Others must step in to help. These “task-shifting” systems, initially developed in low- and middle-income countries, are years away from adoption and implementation in the United States. In the meantime, you can make a difference, especially during the difficult holiday and end-of-year weeks that heighten feelings of being forgotten or excluded.

Please reach out to the older adults in your life, whether they’re family members, neighbors or colleagues, to say hello and be present for them.

Our older adults need emotional support, but also support for a multitude of practical things like grocery shopping and getting to medical appointments. While COVID set us back in many ways, it also introduced us to Zoom and computer-centered communities. There are more technologies than ever to stay connected. Please use them to connect with an older adult soon and help change a life.