Washington is a state committed to progress and innovation. It’s an ethos seen in the state’s top industries — aerospace, clean energy and technology — which are built on a legacy of breathtaking innovation and a dedication to advancement.

Central to these industries are semiconductors, the tiny computer chips used in planes, solar panels and smart devices. Washington ranks among the Top 10 states for semiconductor jobs and manufacturing facilities, called “fabs.” In 2021, the state exported $898 million in semiconductors, making it the eleventh-most-exported product in the state.

Yet Washington’s and the nation’s economy and position as tech leaders are at risk if Congress delays investing in semiconductor research, design and manufacturing. We’ve already seen how relying on foreign countries for semiconductors can lead to chip shortages, like the one we’re currently experiencing. This affects us in both small and big ways — from the price of our cars and coffee makers to the integrity of our national security infrastructure.

To ensure U.S. economic, technological and military strength for generations to come, Congress must act now to revitalize this critical industry.

While our country was once the undisputed leader in chip manufacturing, the U.S. now lags behind foreign countries. Since 1990, the share of modern semiconductor manufacturing capacity in the U.S. has dropped from 37% to 12%.

Other countries have become more attractive to chip companies because it costs up to 50% more to build and operate a manufacturing facility in the U.S. than a similar one overseas. Why the stark difference? Foreign countries are investing heavily in manufacturing incentives while the U.S. is not.

Advertising

Yet Congress is taking steps to change that. The House and Senate have both passed bills that would provide $52 billion in federal investments for domestic semiconductor research, design and manufacturing. Congress is also considering a complementary bill called the FABS Act, which would provide tax credits for semiconductor investments. Quickly compromising on and passing these bills would help make America a top location for future semiconductor manufacturing and design facilities again, while also boosting U.S. chip research.

There are myriad benefits to this investment: Creating more resilient and diverse supply chains, the legislation would also prepare America to weather future supply chain challenges.

The funding would boost the American economy. A report by the Semiconductor Industry Association and Oxford Economics found a $50 billion federal investment would produce 185,000 temporary jobs and add $24.6 billion to the economy annually.

A stronger domestic semiconductor industry would also limit our reliance on foreign powers for this pivotal technology. In a letter to President Joe Biden, leading national security advisers and experts urged the president to support these investments, stating “our future national security posture is completely linked to maintaining strong research, development, and manufacturing capabilities.”

Time is running out for Congress to find a compromise and pass a bill. Without movement soon, the U.S. risks losing out on new opportunities. It would be a setback for Washington state and the entire country with consequences for generations. To meet the exploding demand for chips, semiconductor companies are moving forward with plans to build facilities as quickly as possible. The question is, will most of those plants be built here or overseas? Continued inaction will mean the latter.

The time has come to strengthen chip innovation in America — the birthplace of semiconductors — and boost one of Washington state’s most critical sectors.