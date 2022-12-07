For a few days this week, it looked like the U.S. Senate finally found a way to help save local journalism.

Leaders considered adding a key journalism measure to the annual military spending bill, giving it a clear shot to get passed this year.

This makes sense if you believe that a strong press system is essential to the strength of America’s democracy.

But the Senate changed course after Facebook parent Meta threatened a purported nuclear response, to block news content from its platform.

Members of Congress should realize that this threat is a dud that’s fizzled elsewhere, and find another way to get the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act done this month.

There are still several options besides the defense bill, including running the bipartisan journalism bill by itself.

I sure hope the Senate isn’t cowed by Facebook’s threat and the flurry of apocalyptic messages from platform allies. Their warnings and the seriousness of Facebook’s threat have been debunked repeatedly over the last two years as Congress and other democracies vetted and tested this policy model. Replaying these stale reruns wastes lawmakers’ time.

“Continually allowing the Big Tech companies to dominate policy decisions in Washington is no longer a viable option when it comes to news compensation, consumer and privacy rights, or the online marketplace,” the JCPA’s lead Senate sponsor, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, said in a statement Wednesday to The Washington Post. “We must get this done.”

Although Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune shrank to a measly $43.5 billion this year, he doesn’t need help from Congress as much as the millions of rural and suburban voters left in the dark, and increasingly disengaged from civic affairs, because their local news outlets are dying off.

The JCPA would enable news outlets to collectively negotiate content usage agreements with Google and Facebook.

A strong case for such policy, and a blistering rebuttal to platforms and their allies, is in a new report by the government of Australia. Its treasury department analyzed the success of its version of the JPCA, which took effect in March 2021.

The report finds the policy was a success that is stabilizing the industry and restoring jobs at small and large outlets. It provides evidence, based on actual experience, that undercuts hypothetical concerns and different approaches floated by platform allies opposing JCPA.

The report also notes the hollowness of platform threats.

“During the development of the Code, Meta had temporarily withdrawn news from its Facebook platform and Google had suggested that the continued provision of its services in Australia could not be guaranteed,” states the report.

“Yet, by the end of its first year of operation, the Code had brought Google and Meta to the negotiating table with news businesses for the first time over remuneration for content. Over 30 commercial agreements had been struck, agreements that were highly unlikely to have been made without the

Code.”

In February 2021, Facebook blocked news content on its platform in Australia for about a week to pressure the government to weaken its policy. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, based on internal documents, the company “deliberately caused havoc,” and its move also took down some government and social service pages at a critical point in the pandemic.

Facebook also threatened Canada this way in October as its Parliament considered a similar policy requiring platforms to start paying for news content. It followed Google, which removed its Google News product in Spain from 2014 to 2022 until a law requiring it to pay publishers was softened.

While content deals reached in Australia are confidential, “at least some of these agreements have enabled news businesses to, in particular, employ additional journalists and make other valuable investments to assist their operations,” the report said.

The report notes that Google and Facebook had provided journalism grants, similar to what they’ve done in the U.S., but some stakeholders said these are “not substitutes for commercial agreements.”

Australia’s report also cautioned against trying to stretch the policy to do more than it was designed to accomplish.

The objective “is to address bargaining power imbalances so as to ensure news businesses receive fair remuneration from digital platforms for the

value their content generates. It is not designed to redistribute resources across the news sector or to guarantee that all news businesses receive funding. Other policy and funding tools are available to achieve these objectives, should the Government wish to pursue them.”

That applies to the U.S. as well, where the JCPA should be seen as part of a larger effort necessary to save local journalism. It complements antitrust enforcement and reforms to address unfair competition by platforms, and other proposals to temporarily stop newsroom layoffs while the industry transitions.

Nor should the policy regulate how news outlets use the proceeds, the report concluded. These business deals should not be seen as the equivalent of grants or public broadcasting support, where it may be appropriate to restrict and disclose spending.

“A requirement to spend remuneration on core news content could also have unintended consequences,” the report continued. “For example, it could prevent a news business placing itself on a more secure footing over the medium term by reducing debt, with implications for its ability to produce core news content

into the future.”

Take note, Congress, and help save the local press before it’s too late.