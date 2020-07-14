Re: “Memorial to Confederate soldiers toppled at Capitol Hill’s Lake View Cemetery” [July 6, Northwest]:
Recently, a friend posted a Facebook picture of Auschwitz with a caption saying that 1.1 million people were murdered there. It stands because the Jews want it preserved as a reminder to never let that evil happen again. I agree.
I am sick and tired of vandals tearing down Confederate statues when there are so many smarter things they could be doing with them. A statement should be made that these people died as losers. That, and a brief unglamorous history, could be etched into a plaque at their feet. The statues, standing in graveyards, would be reminders to never let such evil happen again.
They could also stand in museums. There they will inspire a retelling of their story to young visitors so that they, too, will learn of that terrible time in our nation’s history and vow never to repeat it — anywhere with anyone.
Current destructive behavior grabs headlines and undermines the powerful, positive statements that protests and marches make. It does nothing to move us, as citizens, to a higher level of peace and understanding. Nor does it help future generations understand that good people can do terrible things.
Patt Schwab, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.