Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, painted a lurid and damning portrait of former President Donald Trump in televised testimony before the House Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday.

As a Trump loyalist working just steps away from the Oval Office, Hutchinson was at the center of the turmoil on the day in 2021 when a mob marched from a Trump rally at the Ellipse and headed to the U.S. Capitol, where they violently tried to stop the count of electoral votes that would make Joe Biden president.

According to Hutchinson, Trump urgently wanted to accompany the mob himself and angrily resisted the Secret Service detail that insisted on returning him to the White House after the rally. She also said Trump had wanted to take down magnetometers that were screening the crowd for weapons. Apparently, the president wanted to lead a well-armed mob.

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone had urged Hutchinson to do everything she could to keep Trump from going to the Capitol, according to Hutchinson’s testimony, because he feared that if such a stunt happened, “We’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable.”

Hutchinson may have been the most powerful witness thus far in hearings that are proving with more and more certainty that Trump was at the center of a conspiracy to overthrow the fair, certified result of the 2020 presidential election. Describing a commander in chief who ranted, threw food and broke plates like a spoiled 3-year-old, this idealistic young conservative expressed her ultimate disillusionment with Trump and his enablers in light of their shameful actions on Jan. 6.

“As an American, I was disgusted,” Hutchinson said, describing how she felt at the end of the dark day when her president refused to come to the aid of besieged Capitol police officers, terrorized members of Congress and his own vice president as he waited for his seditious plot to succeed. “It was unpatriotic. It was un-American. We were watching the Capitol building defaced over a lie.”

