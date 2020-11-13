On Halloween, some neighbors coordinated a socially-distanced Halloween block party, including candy-delivery methods that would have impressed even engineers at Boeing. Kids of all ages had such a great time. It shows that even during a pandemic, people facing difficult circumstances head-on with a can-do spirit can make awesome things happen.

Speaking of which, last month I heard about progress folks on Vashon Island made on a vexing problem they’d faced for years — sewage contributing to potential health problems and causing headaches for tribes hoping to harvest shellfish. Washington State Department of Health is now upgrading 57 acres at Spring Beach as safe for harvesting again.

That’s a perfect example of what taking some initiative, making some sacrifice and committing to some sustained hard work can get done. So is what’s happening over at Cedar River-Lake Washington Watershed. King County recently initiated a river restoration project that will lead to improved Chinook salmon habitat, increased food supplies for southern resident orcas and reduced flood risks.

Our communities prove what we’re really all about — working with determination and good-neighborliness. Awesome things come from lending a cheerful, willing hand.

Thomas R. Hundley, Seattle