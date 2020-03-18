If you’ve been to your local grocery store lately, you will likely have found at least a few empty shelves. Certain items, such as hand sanitizer, have been swept up by those who apparently believe they need a year’s supply stocked in the basement, just in case the novel coronavirus pandemic brings civilization to its knees. In response, many stores are now limiting the number of key virus-related protective items that any one individual can buy at one time.

The oddest sight has been people with grocery carts piled high with toilet paper. There is no toilet paper shortage, and there should not be any scarcity in the future – unless the hoarding multiplies. Maybe it’s just one of those items people get nervous about. Even though many people in the world get along without toilet paper, Americans are accustomed to the downy softness of double ply applied to their nether regions and cannot imagine any other option.

Who knows what the future holds? We have been thrust into disorienting days when many elements of our lives are suddenly being changed or taken away. Toilet paper might be the least of our worries.

