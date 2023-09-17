As students return to school this month, countless high school seniors are thinking the same thing: college.

The college admissions process has always been complicated — generations of applicants have struggled with long essays and confusing forms. However, today’s students face unique challenges that prior generations didn’t, and those challenges are ratcheting up stress for millions of families.

Students need support as application deadlines approach this fall. Here’s what you need to know and how you can help.

Students’ unique challenges

College acceptance rates have been declining for years, but recently, the admissions landscape became significantly more competitive even as college enrollment has dropped nationwide. Total applications increased 21% between 2020-22, which drove acceptance rates to record lows. Even many state schools, once bastions of accessibility, are now turning away most students. The University of North Carolina accepts 17% of applicants, University of California at Berkeley accepts 11%, and UCLA accepts a meager 9%. The University of Washington is better at 53%, but it’s a far cry from the 69% rate of 1997.

This highly competitive landscape incentivizes students to submit more applications. While adults often remember applying to one or two schools, 26% of today’s students apply to 10+ colleges, which creates an enormous workload. My students often write 15 to 20 essays for their applications, all for a slimmer chance of admission than prior generations.

Even the application process itself has grown into a labyrinth. Do you know the difference between Early Action, Restrictive Early Action, Early Decision, Regular Decision, and Rolling Admission? What about the personal statement, additional information essay and supplemental essays? I often hear families say: “When I applied to college, I wrote one essay and mailed my transcripts. When did this get so complicated?”

Then there’s COVID-19 and the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action, which left the admissions landscape in flux and left students to untangle the mess. Should they take the SAT/ACT or apply test-optional? Should their essays discuss identity or interests? There are no clear answers, which puts kids in an unfair situation.

According to Laura van Dernoot Lipsky of The Trauma Stewardship Institute, this is contributing to a profound feeling among adolescents of being overwhelmed. “While the college admissions process alone is not causing depression, anxiety, and suicidality, it is contributing to unprecedented levels of stress,” Lipsky says. “This process can take an extreme toll on kids during a formative and, for many, fraught time in their lives.”

What we can do

Here’s the good news for students: It’s possible to navigate the application process in a healthy way.

First, remember that this process doesn’t define you. It’s normal to feel pressure to attend a particular school, and it’s OK to feel disappointed if you aren’t accepted. But a rejection letter isn’t a judgment on your character; it’s a momentary decision by people who read thousands of applications. Nothing is personal in the college admissions process.

Second, be strategic about your college list. Every year, I meet students who consider applying to the top 20 schools from the U.S. News & World Report rankings, which is inviting disaster. Instead, split your applications into three categories: Likely (schools you’ll probably get into), Solid (roughly a 50/50 chance), and Reach (unlikely, but feasible). Balance aspirations with realistic expectations.

Third, write your essays about topics you’re genuinely excited to explore. Students understandably stress over choosing the right topic, but if you write an authentic story about your character, admissions officers will notice. My students have written about baking cakes, fantasy football, racial identity, 3D printing, sci-fi novels and more. If they can make great essays out of their topics, you can too.

Finally, know that the odds are in your favor. Most colleges still accept a majority of their applicants, and a recent survey of 22,000 students found that 78% got into their first-choice school. Even if you’re not among this group, don’t worry — the best college is the one that promotes your well-being and success, not the biggest brand name.

Here’s the bottom line: How you go through college is more important than where you go. There are plenty of great schools that will gladly welcome you to campus — the trick is to find the right one for you.