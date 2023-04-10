We’ve all heard and are living the stories: My children cannot afford to live in the neighborhood where they grew up, seniors are struggling to downsize or age in place, employees can’t afford to live near where they work.

The cost of housing in Washington state has increased by a staggering 150% in the last decade. The median King County home price in 2022? Almost $1 million.

A recent Washington Department of Commerce report estimates our state needs 1.1 million new homes over the next 20 years and most of those are needed for residents at the lowest-income levels. As Washingtonians, we are united behind the need for more housing.

What are we doing about it? In the 1990s, Eastside cities formed A Regional Coalition for Housing (ARCH) to build more affordable and workforce housing. South King County cities have a similar partnership. By pooling resources, we have built thousands of affordable units near transit, shops and services.

In the past five years, Redmond gained nearly 5,400 new homes including almost 900 affordable units. During that time, Kirkland added 2,174 homes, about 700 of which are affordable housing. These affordable housing efforts, predominantly made possible with public funding, aim to help households earning 50%-80% of area median income (AMI). Cities are reaching into our toolboxes to weave affordable housing into new developments, such as with inclusionary zoning and multifamily tax exemptions. We are improving our permitting processes to spur faster and less expensive residential development.

Still, our cities’ efforts cannot keep up with the need. And the private sector, unaided, cannot build housing that is affordable for low- and moderate-income families that make our communities thrive.

Advertising

Is there hope on the horizon?

Together Center in Redmond is a first of its kind human services hub blended with 280 units of affordable housing. Of these, 200 workforce units will house families earning 60% or less of AMI, and 80 units will house families earning 30%-50% AMI, with 75% of these deeply affordable units set aside for families exiting homelessness.

This took a concerted effort, leveraging of nonprofit-owned land, and an infusion of investments by nonprofit, city, county, state, federal and private partners. In Bellevue, the city partnered with King County and low-income housing providers to develop the 10-acre Eastgate Campus, which includes 359 units of workforce housing, 93 units of permanent supportive housing and a 100-bed emergency shelter for unhoused men. Projects like these show that successful partnerships and sustainable funding can support families in need of housing.

Two funding options that have been put forward at the state level include a governor-proposed $4 billion bond referendum and the Affordable Homes Act, House Bill 1628, which creates a 1% increase in real estate taxes paid on the sale of properties for amounts over $5 million and a new local option to levy a 0.25% tax on real estate sales to address housing and homelessness.

Statewide, this proposal would increase local revenues by $200 million per year. Imagine what could be accomplished if every city in the state utilized this tool. In 2022, ARCH received more than $40 million in funding requests that would result in close to 1,000 affordable units. King County has a pipeline of projects near major transit investments with capacity for another 1,500 affordable units. Across the board, cities of various sizes from Covington to Kenmore and Bothell feel the strain as well and support the need for increased affordable housing funding in their communities.

The crisis we face didn’t occur overnight. It will take time, dedication and funding to stabilize housing.

If the housing solutions working their way through the Legislature are the bricks, funding is the mortar needed to ensure a lasting foundation. We’re grateful for past actions at the state level to respond to the housing crisis. The hard reality is we need to continue pushing innovative funding solutions at all levels to succeed. We ask our legislators to lead once more and pass affordable housing investments this session.