Hello, Mr. President, this is Mother Nature. I want you to pay attention to what I have to say. I will state my message using the fewest and simplest words possible in the forlorn hope that you’ll understand it.

Here’s my message: Oil and coal are bad for the Earth. My Earth. Your Earth. Everybody’s Earth. In fact, all fossil fuels are bad. Burning fossil fuels endangers the health of the planet — the one where people live. All people. That means burning fossil fuels threatens the health and continuation of all human beings — including you.

Good energy alternatives like solar and wind must replace bad fossil fuels if we want our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to lead healthy, happy lives. We need good alternative-energy sources right now — not just soon — but right now.

See how simple that is? Oil and coal are bad. Why can’t you understand that message? Joe Biden does.

John and Wendy Scannell, Sammamish