Hello, Mr. President, this is Mother Nature. I want you to pay attention to what I have to say. I will state my message using the fewest and simplest words possible in the forlorn hope that you’ll understand it.
Here’s my message: Oil and coal are bad for the Earth. My Earth. Your Earth. Everybody’s Earth. In fact, all fossil fuels are bad. Burning fossil fuels endangers the health of the planet — the one where people live. All people. That means burning fossil fuels threatens the health and continuation of all human beings — including you.
Good energy alternatives like solar and wind must replace bad fossil fuels if we want our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to lead healthy, happy lives. We need good alternative-energy sources right now — not just soon — but right now.
See how simple that is? Oil and coal are bad. Why can’t you understand that message? Joe Biden does.
John and Wendy Scannell, Sammamish
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.