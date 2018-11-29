Future Northwest winters will be progressively warmer and wetter, according to a new U.S. government report. But less snow for outdoor enthusiasts is the least of it, as bigger wildfires, loss of salmon, acidic water and ruined crops also loom.

Washington will experience a daunting number of negative effects as climate change becomes more pronounced, according to a new U.S. government report based on evidence gathered by the nation’s scientists. Even if President Donald Trump has yet again demonstrated his utter ignorance by saying he does not believe his own government’s research, local skiers will soon face the hard truth.

Each ski season is different; some are blessed with a big dump of snow while others see a dearth of the white stuff. But, according to scientists, future Northwest winters will be progressively warmer and wetter. That means less snow, more rain and real problems for the lower elevation ski resorts on Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass. Mount Baker and Crystal Mountain will not be much better off. At best, this will mean many fewer good skiing days. At worst, it could bring financial ruin to the ski areas.

This may not be the most dire effect of climate change on this region. Bigger wildfires, loss of salmon, acidic water and ruined crops will be tougher problems to deal with. Yet, in a place where outdoor recreation is part of our identity, the disappearance of winter skiing is not a happy prospect.

