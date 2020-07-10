Re: “Seattle-area air quality is improving as most people stay home. But will it actually help with global warming?” [March 31, Northwest]:

It is essential that we do not interpret a temporary reduction in fossil-fuel emissions due to travel restrictions as evidence that we have succeeded in our mission to combat climate change. Furthermore, we must not, as Craig Kenworthy, executive director of the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, emphasizes in this article, see this pandemic in a positive light due to these reductions.

If anything, this pandemic should push our society to expend even more energy to pass large-scale policies to combat climate change and promote sustainability. We must go far beyond congratulating ourselves for temporarily lowering air-pollution levels in some cities.

Isobel Williamson, Seattle