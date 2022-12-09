Years ago, I took my very young children on a sunny summer hike from Paradise Lodge on Mount Rainier up into the high vault of a glowing blue ice cave on the side of the mountain. My father had taken me on that hike when I was a kid, and I would love to make the same trek with my little granddaughter one of these days.

But that can never happen. The ice cave is gone. So is much of the Nisqually Glacier that, not so long ago, extended far down into a canyon at the base of the mountain. Climate change has altered the face of the majestic peak, in summer leaving it almost bare of snowpack, and that transformation will continue.

Of course, the natural world is always changing. Over time, glaciers advance and recede. Ice caves freeze and melt. Animal species appear and go extinct. And human activity has long played a role in that change.

When my great-grandparents traversed the Oregon Trail in the 1870s, they had already missed the chance to see the vast herds of bison that once thundered across the prairie. By then, those herds had been decimated by hunters. However, my near ancestors likely did get a chance to observe something no one in this century will ever see: the wild Columbia River teeming with millions of salmon.

Yes, environmental change is a constant thing, and every new generation lives on a planet altered from what it once was. Now, though, the change is coming at an increased pace that we have failed to fully comprehend. Warming Alaska waters have become a mortal threat to crab and salmon species. Coastal communities, like the Quinault Tribe on the Olympic Peninsula, are being forced to relocate as sea levels rise. And we have a new season of the year — fire and smoke season — when our forests, dried to a crisp by extended weeks of high temperatures and no rain, catch fire and our blue skies turn yellow and acrid.

Climate change is no longer a peril awaiting us somewhere in the future. It is here, today, and it is beginning to intrude on our lives in dramatic, disturbing ways that can no longer be ignored.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.