I am 12 years old and in seventh grade. In my school, I am part of a club called LYFE. It stands for Live Your Future Earth. We talk about the climate crisis and what we can do to help, especially during COVID-19. I just finished writing a letter to our state senators and representatives about regenerative agriculture.

Regenerative agriculture is a way of farming that does not ruin soil. There are many websites and articles that explain it, and explain how most current farming methods are harmful to the environment. But that is just one idea. There are so many things that you can write about. Maybe you send a letter about plastic waste; pollinators and pesticides; greenhouse gases; or beef production.

If you are concerned about climate change, please start writing letters to the people in charge. It will improve our world if our leaders hear worries about the future from kids. You can save your future Earth by taking action now.

Stella Moritz-Hesse, Seattle