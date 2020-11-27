Opinion Cleaning house Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:54 am Updated Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:54 am By David Horsey Seattle Times cartoonist See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorseyView other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons David Horsey is a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist for The Seattle Times. Most Read Opinion Stories A virtual Thanksgiving with real blessings Team Trump's McCarthyism Thankful? Yes, every day Shutdowns aren't killing restaurants, they're saving them A Thanksgiving full of blessings View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.