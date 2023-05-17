Turning on a light is easy to take for granted.

We’re proud of that. Seattle City Light customers should take for granted that the electricity will work and will be renewable and affordable. We’re proud to be a publicly owned supplier of clean energy, and nearly 1,800 people work to ensure the reliability of that energy for 1 million people who live and work in Seattle and neighboring communities.

We’re fortunate to have multiple sources of hydropower, but no energy source is environmentally perfect. As City Light seeks a new license from the federal government that will update how we operate the three-dam Skagit River Hydroelectric Project, the decisions about project operations and environmental mitigation should be part of a public conversation.

The magnificent Skagit River provides about 20% of Seattle’s electricity. If you have five light bulbs on, at least one is powered by a river that begins in Canada, flows through the North Cascades National Park and pours into Puget Sound. Gorge, Diablo and Ross dams are stunning, and their reservoir lakes are treasured destinations.

The three-dam project was built to generate renewable electricity, and it does that well. But that’s not its only job; flood risk management and protection of fish habitat are prioritized over recreation and power generation.

On April 28, Seattle requested a new license from the federal government to operate the dams for the next 50 years. Our application was the result of years of collaboration with tribes, Canadian First Nation, and federal and state resource agencies. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will conduct its own environmental review, seek public comments and consult with the tribes. A new license is expected in 2025 or 2026. In the meantime, we will continue to accept public feedback and work collaboratively to protect and enhance the Skagit.

Seattle has much to be proud of: The dams have been maintained well and are safe for both workers and downstream communities. Over the last several decades, environmental mitigation around the project and throughout Skagit County has been extensive. But we have more work to do.

Advertising

While hydropower is the most reliable, low-emission energy source available, nothing is free of trade-offs. Salmon and Steelhead are important to the ecosystem and are at the center of the lives of tribes, and we know our choices affect fish populations. To improve their chances, we must look at the whole ecosystem, especially now as climate change is increasingly affecting snowpack, water quality, fish, wildlife, forests and more.

During the early 1990s, as they were preparing the last license application, City Light, federal and state resource agencies, and tribes collectively decided to focus on improving the flow program and enhancing the lower river habitat, where all Skagit River fish species have their spawning ground. Those projects have been successful and will be continued during the next license.

Now it is time to plan for fish passage. More than in past re-licensing processes, we have been prioritizing the tribes’ interests in fish restoration and harvest, and we’ve developed a comprehensive fish program that includes fish passage. We are genuinely grateful to the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, the Swinomish Tribe and the Sauk-Suiattle Tribe for their continued collaboration.

If your idea of fish passage is the Ballard Locks fish ladder, think again. Gorge Dam is 30 stories tall; Diablo is 39 stories; Ross is 54. The only option is “trap and haul,” which means collecting fish in the lower river and driving them nearly 15 miles to Ross Lake. That will involve building a whole new road through the mountains of the North Cascades National Park. In this license, we’re working with National Marine Fisheries Service, the tribes and others to take on the engineering and environmental challenges of fish passage. Collaborative problem-solving, based in science, is central to developing a successful fish passage program.

What’s more, we’re not relying on fish passage alone. The Skagit has five species of salmon in the river, and we’re working with the Swinomish Tribe and others on whole-ecosystem care, which includes estuary restoration to ensure fish have the essential habitat to thrive throughout the river. We’re also working with the Army Corps of Engineers, Skagit County and other partners to manage the risk of floods, a long-held commitment to downstream communities.

Is this all hard to imagine? It doesn’t have to be. The project is a public facility, and everyone is invited to visit, take a boat tour, learn about the local tribes and be blown away by the beauty of the North Cascades.

Once you see it, we guarantee: The next time you turn on the light, you won’t take it for granted.