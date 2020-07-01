Re: “Seattle police clearing CHOP protest zone” [July 1, Northwest]:

The return of Seattle police to the East Precinct in a military-style invasion reinforces the us vs. them relation between the police and citizens.

Why could they not say, “We’re back,” and return to their building? If they met violent resistance, the moral burden would be on the protesters. Instead, they assumed that a violent response would occur, perpetuating SPD as a kind of occupying army.

That attitude is the core problem. When moral imagination is desperately needed, why is it that the best we can do is merely repeat past moral failings?

Richard E. Baldwin (a white senior citizen), Seattle