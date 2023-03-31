Last week, I attended a show at ACT Theatre, “Every Brilliant Thing,” that begins from the perspective of a 7-year-old in the late 1980s trying to understand his mother’s depression. In an attempt to help his mother, the narrator begins a list of brilliant things in the world — “Ice cream. Water fights. Staying up past your bedtime and being allowed to watch TV. The color yellow. Things with stripes.” The list continues through the play as the narrator grows into an adult. In just over an hour, the show manages to engage the audience in reflecting on mental health, depression, relationships, and death along with hope, imagination, wonder and possibility.

As my husband and I walked back to the ferry from the theater, we started generating our own list — the belly laugh of a baby, freshly picked strawberries from a summer garden, the smell of a new book. We also discussed how as adults it often seems to be an effort to notice the many brilliant things that surround us each day. However, for children, they naturally see and relish the wonderful in the world. We also talked about our concerns for children today and the pressures that force them to see too many adult problems too early in their lives.

While we may feel like we are being authentic and honest with our children by sharing with them our adult fears and sadnesses, a regular practice of this can actually be harmful for children. An article from The Washington Post (“Your child is not your confidant“) explains that “continuously confiding in your child can be damaging to their long-term emotional well-being.”

As adults when we start to overshare with our children we need to think about whether we are sharing for their benefit or for our own. Are we actually diminishing the wonder, discovery, imagination and, ultimately, hope for our children? Today’s child is also bombarded with information from television, social media, video games and smartphones. This means that today’s parent has to work hard at shielding their child from the often depressing and unempowering news of the day (e.g. political partisanship, climate change, pandemics, wars and more).

When I was growing up, individuals had to work at acquiring information. Today, we have to work at setting boundaries on information. The National Survey of Children’s Health published last year noted that anxiety in children (ages 3-17) increased by 27% from 2016-2019, and that was before the pandemic. I have to believe that part of this is due to adults not doing enough to shield children from feeling overwhelmed by challenging problems in the world.

Despite this depressing statistic, we can work together to empower children. Let’s start by turning off the TV, putting down the smartphone, closing up the computer. Instead, read with your child. Encourage them to share with you the brilliant things they see in the world around them. Build and play together. You’ll be amazed by their creativity. And it is this imagination that gives me hope that this next generation will develop creative solutions for world problems. Let’s make a commitment to extend childhood rather than shorten it. And let’s take the lead from our children and appreciate the wonder around us — all the brilliant things.