In the many discussions of pandemic relief, I am grateful there is finally special attention being paid to child poverty [“We can’t afford to not fight child poverty,” Feb. 3, Opinion] by columnist Nicholas Kristof.

With more than one in five children living in poverty today, often with both parents working, and the pandemic making things worse, this is the perfect time to take action. Our members of Congress are making these decisions now, and they need to hear from us. Our calls and emails can help convince Congress that cutting child poverty and working to end it should be a top priority.

This is the perfect opportunity to help create a better future for the children and America.

Willie Dickerson, Snohomish