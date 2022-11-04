It makes me laugh that the Seattle Marathon is always the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Do runners eat an extra slice of pie because they will burn it off, or do they skip pie altogether because of the race? I suppose it depends what sort of runner you are. In 2002, I signed up for the marathon on a whim. I ate the extra pie.

The morning of the race was cold, and I was lethargic (pie). The characters at the starting line had expensive shoes and svelte garments. It looked to me like they would cut right through the headwind. I was in nylon, feeling like a windsock. I got a little lift when I saw a Runner’s-World-version of Santa Claus with white locks, beard and old-school shorts.

At least I can take him.

The race began, and Santa sped out of sight, as did the other runners. With my group already out of reach, I adopted a rhythm based on the only philosophy that could keep me for 26.2 miles — just finish. Then I realized I had to pee. At the early mileposts, every port-a-potty had a line of frustrated customers.

No way I’m stopping.

I held it all the way across the Interstate 90 bridge and back, then around the tedious circle of Seward Park. I finally stopped for the bathroom at mile 18. It was nearly my undoing because leg muscles locked up. The situation required a methodical stretch. That is when I caught sight of Santa breezing by. Somewhere in the droning miles, I must have passed him. Now he was barely ahead, and I was well past the halfway point. I believed I would make it.

With every up and down of the Seattle hills, I couldn’t close the distance with Santa bobbing in front. Snack stations were my last comfort in the world. The last five miles were bone-on-bone, grinding the grist.

A host of spectators gathered at the finish in Memorial Stadium. Thank goodness for the ones cheering along the street leading up to it. My last bit of steam came purely from their support. I finished the marathon two minutes ahead of the average time, in 1,346th place. I never did catch Santa.

I’ve carried that race within my heart. In the 20 since, I’ve seen unemployment, hip surgery, weight gain, children in tow and every other excuse not to run, not to confront myself. I don’t think a soul ever forgets a race, a set course, or the crossing of a line.

The other morning, I sat on the front porch in the dark. I thought about my long hiatus. Was it the early breeze that brought both the notion and the resolve to run? I decided on a route along the irrigation canal above my house in Ephrata. Maybe it wasn’t a mile before I gassed out. But I envisioned a finish line, between the sagebrush and the fourth fence post. I kicked hard, through the tape. Arms raised in the sunrise and alone, I had won.