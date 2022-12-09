Music has the power to make a difference in a world where our differences often outweigh what we have in common. Music builds bridges, breaks down stereotypes and humanizes the “other” in powerful ways. It has the power to transcend boundaries and create connection among people from different backgrounds, languages and beliefs, and has long been a central part of social justice movements.

This week, the Seattle Men’s Chorus — which for 43 years has woven music, social change and humor into its performances — returns for another season of holiday concerts to entertain, enlighten and empower audiences. It is especially meaningful on the eve of President Joe Biden’s expected signing of the Respect for Marriage Act.

More than seven years after marriage equality was granted by the U.S. Supreme Court decision of Obergefell v. Hodges, our families are being protected from any potential reversal. We can now say with pride and certainty, “Love wins.”

In 2015, the idea that “love is love” was still an uncertain idea for many, but today our bipartisan elected representatives have affirmed that LGBTQ+ people have the right to be lawfully wedded just like anybody else. This shift is due to many factors, including the significant role of LGBTQ+ choruses here in Seattle and across the country, and to music’s ability to change hearts and minds.

Folk singer, songwriter and social activist Joan Baez has said, “Music alone can’t change the world, but changing the world without music would be pretty tedious.” Musicians and organizations have been at the forefront of the marriage equality movement dating back to a time when it wasn’t even OK to be “out.”

Having dedicated my life’s work to telling the LGBTQ+ experience through song, and now doing so in Seattle, I have witnessed this movement take shape and evolve — from fighting for the 2012 passage of Referendum 74 in Washington state through dedicated concerts which told the stories of LGBTQ+ folks and their families, to holding space on stage during a concert for a dual wedding following passage of the referendum. Our music shows audiences that LGBTQ+ people are just like them, with families and children and ordinary lives, who are entitled to be married to the person they love.

While the bill is not perfect, I am both grateful and relieved for the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act and that our families will not be broken. Our work doesn’t end here. The anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and violence continue, from the epidemic of murders against Black transgender women to the most recent tragedy last month at Club Q in Colorado Springs to the banning of books about our love.

We will continue to change hearts and minds and tell our stories to break down misunderstanding, fear and ignorance. Raise your voice with ours — and together love not only wins, it triumphs.