Though this column was written as the U.S. House of Representatives was still attempting to choose the next speaker, the chaos of repeated failed votes presents a unique opportunity to ask a different question. Not simply, “Who will be the speaker?” but rather, “What should the proper role of the speaker of the House be and how do we select the best person for that job?”

Contrary to recent precedents, the role of the speaker of the House should not be to perpetuate power or serve as chief fundraiser, nor should it be to reward sycophants and punish dissent or jam legislation through with little or no debate or opportunity for amendments. Rather, the speaker should be a fair, measured and responsible arbiter who assures that the House functions as the deliberative, representational body it was meant to be and that the American people deserve.

The best American example of such a person is found not in the modern Congress but in the assembly that created the Congress. In his presiding role at the constitutional convention, George Washington, far from being a partisan advocate, served as an impartial leader who ensured that debate was respectful and orderly and that all participants had opportunities to thoughtfully discuss and deliberate the issues.

Washington, as president, would later caution the Congress and the nation against the dangers of partisan factionalism, which leads to, “The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, … which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities.”

Looking at the current speaker nomination and election process, it appears we have strayed far from the personal example of Washington, and, in the process, we are falling victim to the very factional disputes that he so wisely cautioned against.

In case Washington’s example is not sufficient, we can also learn from the House of Commons in the British Parliament. There, a candidate for the position of Speaker must have at least three nominators from the party other than that of the candidate. To help ensure impartiality and independence, the Parliament then elects their speaker via a secret ballot. Once an individual is elected speaker, that person explicitly and scrupulously eschews partisanship and is expected to serve objectively and fairly. Furthermore, once chosen, the speaker has responsibility not simply to favor the most senior and powerful members but to ensure that less senior members are also given opportunities.

Advertising

To move from politics for a moment and put this idea into something everyone in America can understand, think of the speaker of the House of Representatives as we might envision an objective baseball umpire or football referee. One thing almost every sports fan agrees on is that we want impartial, fair referees who do not bias the game by intentionally favoring one side or another. Though a transitory victory for one side might result from such bias, in the process the game itself would be ruined.

So how do we get there in Congress?

If the speaker of our House is truly to be impartial, three steps can make that happen. First, we should embrace the British example of an impartial speaker and codify that principle in the rules and culture of the House. Second, we should require that any nominee for speaker receive nominations from some number of members of both parties. Third, we should explicitly consider choosing someone for speaker who is not in the Congress. The Constitution fully allows it. Doing so could further ensure that the speaker’s sole focus would be on the workings of the institution, not his or her own reelection, party fundraising or posturing on public policy.

Even without such formal changes, if the margin between the two parties is close, and if sufficient numbers of Republicans and Democrats work together, a truly independent and fair speaker could still be elected. Republicans, as the majority party, could insist that the speaker could come from their party, perhaps a distinguished former member who the Democrats also know and respect. For the Democrats, the logic would be, “Look, we’re not going to win the speaker vote ourselves, so why not vote for someone we respect who will make sure the Congress runs fairly and all members have a chance to influence policy through the regular order of the House?” The benefit to both sides, and especially to the rank-and-file members, would be the opportunity to serve in a Congress where reasoned debate, amendments, collaboration and compromise work to the good of the American people while limiting the corrosive impact of intransigent extremists.

It should be obvious that the way we are doing things now is not working and is further undermining the faith and trust of the American people in their elected leaders and the very principles of representative democracy.

If we really want to improve how Congress works and how people perceive the Congress, we should change the way we choose the speaker of the House and change the roles the speaker is allowed to fill. We have compelling examples from our own history and from our closest political cousins, and there is a tangible and practical way to make it happen.