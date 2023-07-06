Technology World, we have a problem. For years, we’ve been focused on the impact of technology on children and the desire to keep their online activity safe. But as I watch my elderly parent decline into moderate Alzheimer’s, it is becoming alarmingly evident the use of technology, and ways to help families manage access to it, have to be addressed for those in their sunset years.

Right now, the only way to manage a loved one’s access on a phone or tablet is to use parental controls. Can you imagine your elderly parent getting a pop-up notification telling them a “parent” has restricted their access to a particular app or the device in general? Imagine how that is going to go over with them.

I’ll tell you how it will go: Not well, when that loved one is fighting to maintain the dwindling independence and control they still possess. Especially when their mode of emotional reaction is increasingly becoming more combative and agitated rather than docile and acquiescent.

The Alzheimer’s Association estimates 6.7 million Americans 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia. By 2050, it’s estimated that number may climb to over 12 million, unless a cure or successful treatments are found. That means right now there are over 6 million families struggling to keep their loved ones safe from interacting with texting, phishing, and other phone, website or email scams.

While many of these families are dealing with older loved ones who may have never become technologically savvy, there are millions behind those older ones who have become proficient users of technology but are now having difficulty managing the technology they do use. They are having trouble interacting with emails and texts, websites and apps, often missing the ability to detect phishing scams or sketchy websites. Meanwhile, their ability to use their smartphones, tablets and computer devices is diminishing as the devices become more complex and difficult.

Here’s my short wish list that I would love companies like Apple and Google to address:

∙ Change the Settings name from Parental Controls to Activity Controls. This would make it more universal for both ends of the life spectrum.

∙ Allow family members who have access to a loved one’s account to remotely remove apps and deactivate any account set up within that app, especially if it is a paid subscription. This would be especially helpful to families who do not live near their elderly loved ones with memory disorders.

For app developers, there is a vacuum to be filled. Families need budget-friendly apps that do not have in-app purchase options or pop-up ads so loved ones with memory disorders can safely play games that are good for maintaining cognitive and memory skills. As our loved one’s ability to perform routine daily tasks decline, the need for simple entertainment to occupy their minds and their hands becomes critical — not only for the one with a memory disorder, but also for the caretakers who can use a break from hands-on caring to take care of themselves and their own daily routines.

A fresh perspective regarding technology safety for the elderly with memory disorders is urgently needed. The time to act is now.