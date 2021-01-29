Re: “Dominion Voting Systems sues Giuliani over election claims” [Jan. 25, Nation]:

“The Big Lie” has and will continue to have far reaching implications. None is more evident than the impact on corporate America. The withdrawal of financial support by many companies from congressional Republicans was swift following the mayhem at the U.S. Capitol and signals that they clearly understand the implications that the election fraud has had on the rule of law. The problem with mob rule is just that, and corporations cannot thrive let alone survive without an orderly America in which to do business.

Corporate America would do well to back Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against the perpetrators of election fraud, as they themselves could be next. Those who perpetrate lies and disinformation are unpredictable, have no moral foundation and no true allegiance. Their next victim? Your guess is as good as mine. News organizations who help perpetuate “The Big Lie” might want to take notice. In the end, mob rule is never really what one bargained for.

John M. Stone, Seattle