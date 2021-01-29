We are arresting may of the people who invaded Congress who were misled and egged on with lies and distortions made by our past president. Holding them accountable is the right thing to do. Now the Senate is preparing to try our past president. A considerable number of senators seem to believe that you cannot try a past president despite the evidence presented at the trial. This is not equal justice but an example of the little fish getting caught and the big fish getting away.

The former president should be accountable through a fair trial by the Senate with all senators being open to the evidence that is presented. If a fair trial cannot happen in the Senate, then the former president should be tried in a court of law by the Department of Justice. It’s the right thing to do.

John Pruitt, Kirkland