I have a business and a rental in the area of the so-called Capitol Hill Organized Protest/Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

East Pine and East Pike streets are corridors for the police and the fire department to use in emergencies and during their regular course of operation.

I need to safely access my properties. Streets must be fully opened to the businesses that operate there; the people who live and visit there; and to the service vehicles that bring and pick up supplies.

Protesters can express their feelings but still let the neighborhood function. I hope that peace and cooperation can resolve many of the problems we are now facing.

The police should and must return to the East Precinct as soon as possible so they can operate efficiently and protect the people of Seattle.

To the mayor, city council and chief of police: Please act now with your leadership and open up the area for all people.

Frank Buono, Seattle