While I completely support police reform, social justice realized and all things Black Lives Matter, it’s time for the occupation of Capitol Hill to end.

Where is Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant? Where is her leadership? That’s her neighborhood. She needs to step up, make a speech and tell the occupiers this honorable fight for justice needs to transition to the next stage of progress.

The occupation will begin losing support from squares like me.

Richard B. Ellenberger, Normandy Park