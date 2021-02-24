I’m all for the new capital-gains tax proposed by state Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, designed to remove most of the state’s reliance on sales-tax revenue. Of the two plans described in “As debate over capital gains tax returns, Republicans insist no new taxes needed for Washington” [Feb. 21, Local News], I believe that her bill offers the most promise and protection of the retired who depend on capital gains for their retirement income.

The one thing missing from both plans is how the new capital-gains tax would alleviate the regressive sales tax. I propose that every $2 raised from the capital-gains tax eliminate $1 raised by the sales tax. Adding a new tax but not reducing the old tax is not fair and shouldn’t be implemented.

Robert Oberlander, Issaquah