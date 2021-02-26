Matt McIlwain, as managing director of the Madrona Venture Group, is paid to cry wolf and rally the troops against passage of Senate Bill 5096 [“A capital gains income tax is not needed and will hurt Washington’s economy,” Feb. 22, Opinion]:
The troops are the 2% who would pay this tax, but also those good citizens who live in fear that any change in the current tax structure is the precursor of a state income tax.
Folks, it will take a constitutional amendment to bring about a Washington state income tax, and that won’t happen anytime soon. Washington (9.21% sales tax) remains in the highflying company of Tennessee (9.53%), Louisiana (9.52%), Arkansas (9.47%) and Alabama (9.22%) as the five states with the highest, and most inequitable, average combined state and local sales tax rates.
Anyone genuinely interested in racial justice will see that a state capital gains tax is a step forward in the fight for racial justice.
SB 5096 would impose a 7% tax on the capital gains of the sale of assets — like stocks and bonds — above $250,000. It would affect 2% of earners in the state of Washington. It is not an income tax. It is a capital-gains tax. Please write, email and call your senators to vote “yes.”
Margaret Ellsworth, Redmond
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.