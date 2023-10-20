No single column, let alone any single cartoon, can encompass the many complexities of the agonizing, endless conflict between Israelis and Palestinians – complexities that extend back through two millennia. One thing should be simple though: condemnation of the atrocities committed against innocent Jewish women, men and children by Hamas invaders last week.

Yet, such condemnation was not at all a simple thing for quite a few pro-Palestinian activists. Too many saw the Hamas attack as an occasion for celebration, for declarations of victory and for praise of Hamas “freedom fighters.”

Protesting students, professors and left-wing activists – an array of self-righteous social justice warriors – found it impossible to utter any criticism of Hamas. On the contrary, they proclaimed “a historic win for the Palestinian resistance.” They admiringly called the attack an “unprecedented” example of anti-colonial struggle. They callously categorized the Jewish victims as “settlers” and “military assets,” mere usurpers squatting on land that should rightly belong to Palestinians.

American Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a more clear-eyed description of what the attackers accomplished: “Hamas terrorists slaughtered, raped, mutilated, tortured, burned innocent civilians. The babies and the elderly. Men. Women. Boys and girls.”

The Palestinian people, themselves, are victimized by Hamas far more than they are served by them. As President Joe Biden said in his speech in Israel on Wednesday, “Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people, and it has brought them only suffering.”

That some folks in this country are willing to condone the horrific acts perpetrated by Hamas is a disturbing demonstration of the way fervent ideology can too easily devolve into inhumane fanaticism.

