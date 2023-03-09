In 2015, I was lucky enough to be in the huge crowd commemorating the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama. President Barack Obama was the main speaker, but he was nearly upstaged by the sheer gravitas of the man who introduced him, Georgia Congressman John Lewis.

Fifty years earlier, Lewis had been a young civil rights activist. He was one of the first to be beaten by police as marchers demanding voting rights for Black Americans marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge straight into a line of cops primed to violently break up the protest. In those days, standing up for social justice came at a high cost.

On my visit to Selma and other areas of the Deep South, I was fortunate to be traveling with a group of college students, mostly from the University of Washington. We were privileged to meet several veterans of the civil rights movement of the 1960s who, like Lewis, had put their lives on the line in their non-violent fight for freedom and equality. Being in their presence was inspiring and humbling for all of us.

I wish every college student who is passionate about social justice could have the same opportunity we had to spend time with those civil rights warriors. They might be better able to discern between the real battles yet to be fought and the petty campus skirmishes that are so easy for right-wing critics to disdain and use as fodder in their “anti-woke” crusades.

There is a vast difference between a lynching and a microaggression, but that difference seems to sometimes get blurred on college campuses. Rather than exhibiting the resilience and stoicism of the students who went into the South to work for voting rights a half century ago, too many of today’s campus activists appear to be obsessed with fights over terminology and personal slights. Often, it is a kind of narcissistic, performative outrage. In the worst cases, it becomes a cynical deployment of dubious allegations of racism as a political cudgel.

An instance of this occurred at the UW a couple of years ago. Student leaders attempted to hold a quick election with little notice in order to maintain their control of student government. They got mildly chided for their ploy in a political cartoon that ran in the campus newspaper, the Daily. Because some of the student officers were people of color, the cartoonist was vociferously attacked for being racist (the cartoonist, by the way, was not white). Sadly, the young journalists on the Daily failed to defend their colleague and caved in to the assault – a campus-level example of government bullying a cowed free press.

Advertising

Student leaders and student journalists should have recognized the incident as an abuse of power. Instead, both sides pretended it was a dispute about racism and social justice. I hope they someday learn about the heroes of Selma and develop a bit of perspective – and humility.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.