In October, Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert LeMay quit his job rather than follow Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. The last words he spoke into his police radio were, “Inslee can kiss my ass.”

On Friday, LeMay died after a month being hospitalized for COVID-19.

There is no report of what LeMay’s last words might have been, nor has any word of his death been mentioned on FOX News, where host Laura Ingraham not long ago hailed LeMay as a “celebrity” who had roused “a sleeping giant” of opposition to vaccine mandates.

LeMay was a perfect hero for Fox – a cop, a conservative and, most important, a resolute anti-vaxxer of the type the network’s evening lineup of commentators has touted almost since the pandemic hit American shores. They could play him as a victim of overweening government and exploit him to juice their ratings the same way they have been peddling vaccine conspiracy theories and misinformation to keep their audience angry and engaged.

Of course, Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and the rest of the FOX entertainers do not let their viewers in on a little secret: They have all been vaccinated under their own company’s mandate. None of them quit their incredibly well-paid jobs in principled protest. But they have been happy to let others throw away careers and risk their lives while they spread paranoia and quackery to millions of Americans in the smaller cities and rural areas where FOX News is an ubiquitous presence in homes, bars and cafes.

LeMay is just one of many thousands of unvaccinated individuals who comprise the overwhelming share of COVID deaths in this country right now. Some of the dead may have had their own unique reasons for refusing the vaccine, but most became convinced they should refuse the shots because the right-wing media led them astray with false information and political rants.

No entity has done more to spread those deadly lies than FOX News. And that makes everyone at FOX, from big boss Rupert Murdoch on down, complicit in the deaths of Robert LeMay and thousands of other Americans.

