California is offering valuable lessons to lawmakers trying to save local journalism.

That includes a bipartisan group of U.S. senators who will consider the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act Thursday in a Judiciary Committee meeting. The JCPA would require tech giants to negotiate payment arrangements for news content displayed on their platforms.

Judiciary members should note broad support for this approach at the state level. The California Journalism Preservation Act, modeled on JCPA, passed the state Assembly 55-6 on June 1 and now heads toward the state Senate.

“There’s widespread recognition by my colleagues, Democrat and Republican, that we have a real problem to solve here,” Buffy Wicks, the California Assembly member championing the bill, told me.

“Everyone recognizes the massive concerns around the fact that we have, in California, lost 100 publishers across the state in the last 10 years,” she said. “It’s no coincidence that coincides with the proliferation of Google and Facebook and other Big Tech platforms who control what you see, when you see it, how you see, whose entire business model is predicated on keeping your eyeballs on their screens.”

California’s measure would require tech giants to negotiate payment arrangements with publishers. Wicks was inspired by JCPA and a similar law passed in Australia that revitalized local and regional newsrooms.

One lesson from California is that bullying doesn’t work.

Facebook parent Meta threatened last week to block news content in California if the bill passed. The Assembly then overwhelmingly voted for it.

The same tactic failed in Australia. Legislators there were outraged by threats and the bill passed, though with some concessions.

Meta and Google are now trying the same thing in Canada, including a recent “test” blockage of news by Google. It seemed to harden resolve by government leaders to pass their version of the policy.

“Legislators don’t like to be bullied,” Wicks said.

“When you have one of the world’s richest companies, that has made billions and billions of dollars in advertising revenue, in the face of regulation threaten to silence journalism and take their ball and go home, that doesn’t bode well on legislators,” she said. “It’s like, come on guys, come to the table and let’s have a real conversation. If there’s aspects of the bill you don’t like let’s talk about it.”

California’s bill still needs adjustment. One question is how much it benefits national outlets doing little local reporting. Wicks said “we have some good options” to address that in the Senate and ensure “that the publications that are able to enter the arbitration process with tech platforms truly have a California footprint.”

California legislators are dismantling other arguments made by tech allies opposing the bills, which should clear a path for JCPA.

“The thing I find sort of funny — or disingenuous I guess — is the tech trade associations and the companies say, ‘oh, well, this is only going to go to the large hedge fund managed papers and others,'” she said. “When in reality we’re working very closely with the smaller publications, the nonprofit publications, the ethnic media and others to really ensure that they are included in the table.”

That also rebuts some news entities that, after receiving grants from tech companies, are echoing their arguments.

“Without this bill small publications have nothing,” Wicks said. “With this bill they have a process where they can go and advocate for themselves and enter into an arbitration process to get compensated for the work they have done.”

Wicks, an East Bay Democrat, said the policy helps nonprofit and for-profit outlets.

“There is definitely a sector of the media, of journalism, that says ‘let the legacy papers die, something else will come up in its place, we’ll have a philanthropic model of publishers,’ ” she said. “My response is we need both, let’s have both. Let’s have philanthropic funded papers. I totally support that. Let’s also have the San Francisco Chronicle and L.A. Times and Sacramento Bee, who have done historic reporting, on a lot of issues in our communities, that have led to groundbreaking legislation and changes in behavior and holding people accountable and all that stuff. There’s room for both things.”

A Meta spokesperson provided a statement that said California’s policy would create a “slush fund” and the consolidation of the state’s news industry largely happened before Facebook became popular.

“If the Journalism Preservation Act passes, we will be forced to remove news from Facebook and Instagram rather than pay into a slush fund that primarily benefits big, out-of-state media companies under the guise of aiding California publishers,” it said.

Wicks said she’ll visit Washington, D.C., in July. I wish she was addressing Thursday’s Judiciary meeting, though she appears to be on the same page as Judiciary member and JCPA sponsor U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

“We need to ensure that all of our newsrooms are robust. … I just think this allows more newsrooms to get compensated for the work they’re doing,” Wicks said.

Ferguson, AGs for JCPA: Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and 10 other attorneys general wrote a letter supporting JCPA to co-sponsors Klobuchar and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. Dated June 6, it calls the bill “an important and necessary step to addressing the challenges affecting local news organizations across the country.”

Ephrata paper closing: The Grant County Journal in Ephrata is publishing its last edition June 29, ending a 116-year run. Buyers were sought pre-pandemic with no success and the paper reduced printing from twice to once weekly earlier this year.

Managing Editor Randy Bracht, 68, said there’s “not enough revenue and too many expenses” and it’s unclear whether the paper could replace retiring staff.

“We don’t have any fill in here,” he said, “so it’s kind of this decision based on economics and to a certain extent just staffing.”