Re: “Seattle can’t uproot Ballard railroad tracks to complete Burke-Gilman Trail, judge rules” [July 16, Northwest]:

More than $26 million for finishing the notorious “Missing Link” piece of the Burke-Gilman Trail in Ballard? Didn’t the Seattle City Council just pass a new tax on business that is estimated to bring in $200 million per year of unallocated moneys? Isn’t the West Seattle bridge cracked, and now the low bridge has cracks in it as well? What about the state of our road surfaces?

I had a life- altering bike crash in the same area, and I certainly don’t think that’s a good use of the money. Please quit litigating it and reallocate that money where it is really needed.

Shauna Bellamy, Seattle