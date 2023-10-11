From kindergarten through 12th grade, I got a good education in Seattle’s public schools. My dad, mom and sister were all educators in the Seattle system. As a result, I am generally reluctant to bash the Seattle Public Schools administrators who have the tough job of juggling the increasing demands of a diverse student body with the perennial problem of finding enough funding to sustain school programs.

Nevertheless, it seems that the reputation of our city’s schools is too often undercut by bureaucratic bungling. The latest case in point is the news that nearly half of the district’s elementary and K-through-8 schools are being reconfigured, sending many students to new classrooms and new teachers five weeks after the school year has begun.

This has caused a spike in anxiety among kids who are being bumped from teachers they like or separated from friends they have made, and it has angered parents who do not understand why the shifts are coming so late.

District officials say this reconfiguration is routine and explain that it is necessitated by state class size guidelines. If the district does not get the classroom balance right, funding from the state could be cut off.

OK, I get it. But from here on the sidelines, it is not hard to ask why it takes five weeks to get the job done. For kids who are just starting school or those whose education has already suffered during the COVID-19 years, it is no small thing to be jerked around like this. The question that needs to be answered is not why this reconfiguration needs to happen, but why can’t it be done faster and smarter?

