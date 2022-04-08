Sure, COVID-19 has not been fun, but it has provided one collateral benefit. The arrival of the pandemic coincided with the closure of the West Seattle high-rise bridge and kept a lot of commuters in the southwest corner of town working from home instead of stewing in stalled traffic with their anger at City Hall erupting.

Some people faulted the Seattle Department of Transportation for not noticing the dangerous cracks in the bridge sooner and getting them repaired. Others called SDOT too cautious for shutting down the bridge entirely when cars could have still rolled along, even if there were risks. Mostly, West Seattle residents were annoyed at being cut off from the rest of the city and were upset by delays in the fix job.

The bridge was set to reopen this coming June, but, due to a concrete workers’ strike, that happy day has been postponed indefinitely.

The bridge predicament is a reminder of the importance of maintaining civic infrastructure and highlights Mayor Bruce Harrell’s recent decision to reject a City Council budget authorization for $100 million in bonds to refurbish Seattle’s other bridges. SDOT has informed the mayor that the money cannot be spent this year because the department is not ready to get the work done.

The mayor’s action – or inaction – alarmed Councilmember Alex Pedersen, chair of the transportation committee. “In a city carved by waterways and ravines within a hazardous earthquake zone, we rely on our bridges to connect every community, enable all modes of transportation and sustain our economy,” Pedersen said on Monday. “Residents, businesses and workers expect and deserve to have their bridges open and safe, so it’s important to accelerate needed upgrades and repairs to the extent we can.”

Ya’ think?

