If you felt something like a 9.0 earthquake shaking Seattle this week, it was the Seahawks’ rolling some very big dice by trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Why, one might ask, is getting rid of the team’s most valuable player of all time not insane? There is a complicated answer to that which has everything to do with the turgid economics of the National Football League. Overly simplified, here’s the reasoning:

To win a Super Bowl, an NFL contender needs a great quarterback and a great team backing him up. It has been awhile since the Seahawks had both and, because their great quarterback is at the highest pay level in the league, there has not been enough money left over to buy a great team.

So, Seahawks management has tossed the dice and freed up the money needed to bring in new impact players, trusting, with fingers crossed, that another great quarterback will appear like a rabbit pulled out of a magician’s hat.

Apart from the cold gambler’s logic of sports economics, though, Wilson’s departure surely feels like a particularly painful breakup for many fans. Professional sports is built on the illusion that these superhuman athletes are playing for the people in the stands, that we are bonded to them and them to us in an epic quest to subdue rivals and find glory. That is why so many people in this town bleed blue and green, pay ridiculous prices for admission to games and eagerly ride a careening emotional roller coaster through each season.

And, that is why, when one of our heroes — OUR heroes — switches sides and becomes somebody else’s hero, it can feel like we have been jilted, scorned and left behind for somebody better, younger and more attractive.

Wilson gave a lot to this town. Besides being a great QB, he was a class act, a decent human being — not the kind of guy who would just up and leave. But, he is up and leaving. He was only in Seattle for a job, and his employer decided it was worth more to have him gone than to keep him in town. For his part, Wilson was apparently inclined to go somewhere he might have a better shot at another Super Bowl ring and amass even more millions of dollars before his body finally gives out.

Folks, it ain’t personal — even if it feels like a broken heart.

