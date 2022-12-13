At the end of the month, I will reach the one-year mark overseeing the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) operations in the Pacific Northwest. Under the leadership of the White House and SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman, we focused on an equitable recovery for small businesses from the pandemic and anchored our work toward closing the gap on historical disparities for entrepreneurs of color. From access to capital to government contracts and other systemic barriers, persistent challenges exist and only with intentionality and action will we see progress.

Fortunately, we have some encouraging results. Lending is one of our core program areas to support small businesses that may not have the credit scores or collateral necessary to secure a traditional business loan. In 2022, our lending partners in the Seattle District Office service area (most of Washington State and parts of Northern Idaho) made 1,418 SBA loans to small businesses. Of this total, 31% were entrepreneurs of color. That’s up from 24% in 2020 during the previous administration.

Across my region (Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington), we saw growth for borrowers of color from 535 loans in 2020 to 693 loans in 2022. That is an extraordinary 30% increase in volume over two years. These results can be attributable to several factors, but there is no question that a focused commitment on intentional outreach, engagement and building awareness of SBA’s programs through relationships, trusted organizations and allies in communities of color made a difference. Access to capital is one of the biggest barriers for small business growth and expansion.

While this new lending data is encouraging, we know that more must be done to level the playing field. In 2023, our goal is to work with partners across our region to advance key initiatives that I believe can make a difference:

Focused Entrepreneurial Development. This past year we partnered with the Port of Seattle, Washington State Commerce and Greater Seattle Partners to host an all-day small business conference on exporting to the Korean market for more than 200 participants. The Korean Ambassador to the U.S. remarked this was the first time he’d ever seen this type of intentional business development focus on diaspora communities.

This editorial page noted the event as a “win-win for Korean Americans and the Seattle economy.” We will seek more opportunities for innovative and creative ways to reach communities of color with relevant and timely information, trainings and business development support. One area of emphasis is the Latino/a community, where they represent more than 14% of the state’s population but only 6% of small business owners. I have set a stretch-goal for all four of our district offices in the Pacific Northwest to aim for 50% of all their discretionary outreach engagements to have an equity focus.

New Access Points for Capital. Across the country, more than 300 Small Business Investment Companies (SBICs) are licensed and supported by SBA to inject capital into small businesses through an investment model rather than traditional bank loans. This program is also being modified this year to enhance its equity focus. While the program has been utilized in other parts of the country, there are virtually no SBICs in the Pacific Northwest. With our region’s elected, philanthropic and business leadership seeking ways to support and invest in entrepreneurs of color, my hope is that we can look at the SBIC model as a potential opportunity.

Strengthen Alignment around Equity in Contracting and Procurement. Washington state is expected to receive more than $8.6 billion over the next five years from the bipartisan infrastructure law and potentially billions more from competitive grants. This historic investment means new opportunities for small business government contracts. At all levels of government there are contracting goals for small-disadvantaged business. The challenge is an alphabet soup of agency certifications and contracting rules that are often difficult to navigate. SBA is committed to working with partners at the federal, state and local level to identify opportunities for streamlining and making this process easier for entrepreneurs of color.

I am confident that our region has the expertise, creativity and commitment to break down barriers to entrepreneurial success for people of color. We have seen how intentionality can make a big difference. Such efforts will ultimately create more jobs, foster a more dynamic and innovative entrepreneurial ecosystem, and support greater resiliency for our entire local economy.